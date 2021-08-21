Advertisement

Garden City woman’s COVID-19 battle changes vaccine stance

By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 48-year-old Garden City woman is on a ventilator battling for her life. Nikki Chacon has been on a ventilator since Tuesday morning. She is unvaccinated and currently sedated, but her current battle with COVID has changed her opinion on the vaccine.

“I’ve asked her repeatedly, she did not believe in (the vaccine),” Chacon’s boyfriend, Ray Gonzalez said. “When she started getting sick, she did tell me, ‘I regret I didn’t get mine,’ and I told her, ‘Well, when you get to feeling better, all of us will go together and you will get the shot.’”

Gonzalez calls the hospital twice per day, hoping for good news.

“It’s been really stressful for all family, including hers, mine and our son,” Gonzalez said.

He said of impact of the virus on his family is difficult and doesn’t want the same situation to happen to others.

“Guys, don’t take this virus gently, it’s not a joke,” Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Commission narrowly rejects mask mandate
Heavy police presence at the scene of a shooting call at the Presto station in Augusta
Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Augusta
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Iola man, business banned from doing business in Kansas, ordered to pay restitution, penalties
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE suspends license for W. Wichita daycare, numerous violations observed

Latest News

Local doctors, some parents fear lack of masking could pull children out of classroom
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch...
Kansas governor urges school districts to require masks
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears...
Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19
Six staff members a Heartspring have tested positive for COVID-19.
Heartspring’s CAREfest goes virtual