Garden City woman’s COVID-19 battle changes vaccine stance

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 48-year-old Garden City woman is on a ventilator battling for her life. Nikki Chacon has been on a ventilator since Tuesday morning. She is unvaccinated and currently sedated, but her current battle with COVID has changed her opinion on the vaccine.

“I’ve asked her repeatedly, she did not believe in (the vaccine),” Chacon’s boyfriend, Ray Gonzalez said. “When she started getting sick, she did tell me, ‘I regret I didn’t get mine,’ and I told her, ‘Well, when you get to feeling better, all of us will go together and you will get the shot.’”

Gonzalez calls the hospital twice per day, hoping for good news.

“It’s been really stressful for all family, including hers, mine and our son,” Gonzalez said.

He said of impact of the virus on his family is difficult and doesn’t want the same situation to happen to others.

“Guys, don’t take this virus gently, it’s not a joke,” Gonzalez said.

