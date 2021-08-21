Advertisement

Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Augusta

Heavy police presence at the scene of a shooting call at the Presto station in Augusta
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Augusta Director of Public Safety confirmed the scene of a heavy police presence in the city Friday night followed an officer-involved shooting. Police vehicles and crime scene tape identified the scene as the Presto gas station in the 600 block of West 7th Avenue.

Representing the city’s police department, Augusta Public Safety Director Bob Sage said police were looking for a suspect with felony warrants which led to a confrontation between an officer and a 47-year-old man. An officer shot the man, Sage confirmed.

Further information was not available Friday night as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to investigate. It’s standard practice for the KBI to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state.

Sage did confirm that the Augusta PD and Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

A heavy police presence followed a reported shooting Friday night at a gas station in Augusta. The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. at the Presto station in the 600 block of West 7th Avenue.

A dispatcher with the Augusta Department of Public Safety couldn’t confirm details from the scene at which crime scene tape blocked off part of the station’s parking lot, including the gas pumps. Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information.

As of late Friday night, law enforcement remained on the scene. Stick with Eyewitness News here, (at www.kwch.com) for updates as soon as our crew confirms details with a commanding officer responding to the call.

