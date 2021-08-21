Hotter weather returns Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that after a break from the heat on Saturday, hotter weather and higher humidity will return on Sunday and into the workweek.

A few isolated storms will be possible this evening for areas along the Kansas/Oklahoma border. Isolated hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out with any storms that develop.

Otherwise, most of the state will remain dry overnight with increasing clouds. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s.

A warm front will lift north across the state during the day Sunday, bringing breezy south winds and hotter temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, which will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.

A few isolated storms could develop in far northern Kansas by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Some hail and strong wind gusts will be possible with any storms that develop as they move east.

Get ready for even hotter weather for the final week of August with highs likely to make it around 100 degrees statewide from Monday through Thursday. Relief will not arrive until next weekend with our next cold front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few isolated storms near the Oklahoma border, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 95

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 73

Mon: High: 98 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

