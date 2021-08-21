Advertisement

Hotter weather returns Sunday

Another heatwave over the next few days
Forecast temperatures Sunday afternoon.
Forecast temperatures Sunday afternoon.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that after a break from the heat on Saturday, hotter weather and higher humidity will return on Sunday and into the workweek.

A few isolated storms will be possible this evening for areas along the Kansas/Oklahoma border. Isolated hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out with any storms that develop.

Otherwise, most of the state will remain dry overnight with increasing clouds. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s.

A warm front will lift north across the state during the day Sunday, bringing breezy south winds and hotter temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, which will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.

A few isolated storms could develop in far northern Kansas by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Some hail and strong wind gusts will be possible with any storms that develop as they move east.

Get ready for even hotter weather for the final week of August with highs likely to make it around 100 degrees statewide from Monday through Thursday. Relief will not arrive until next weekend with our next cold front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few isolated storms near the Oklahoma border, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 95

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 73

Mon: High: 98 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Commission narrowly rejects mask mandate
Heavy police presence at the scene of a shooting call at the Presto station in Augusta
Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Augusta
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Iola man, business banned from doing business in Kansas, ordered to pay restitution, penalties
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE suspends license for W. Wichita daycare, numerous violations observed

Latest News

Nice today - heat returns Sunday
Less humid today, heat returns tomorrow
Dry & warm for Saturday
Not as humid; a bit cooler for Saturday
A few severe storms will track through the area before 10pm
Evening storms tracking across Kansas
Before the storms arrive, get ready for a hot and humid afternoon says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.
Thunderstorm threat returns Friday