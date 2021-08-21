Less humid today, heat returns tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold front that passed through last night produced storms with heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts. Rainfall amounts varied significantly from about 0.25-3.87″ across parts of central Kansas. In Wichita, Eisenhower Airport picked up 0.43″, while Jabara Airport reported 0.83″. Wind gusts of 60 to 69 mph produce wind damage (mainly large tree limbs) along I-135.

In the wake of the cold front today, expect sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Lower humidity will make if feel more comfortable too. Isolated storms are possible near the Oklahoma/Kansas state-line this evening, however mostly clear skies should make for great viewing of the August Full Moon often referred to as the Sturgeon Moon or Green Corn Moon. Lows tonight in the 60s to near 70.

Sunday looks hotter and more humid as south winds crank up- increasing the humidity across much of Kansas. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. The heat and humidity will continue as another heat wave builds through the week. Highs will be in the upper 90s to around 102 across Kansas Monday through at least Wednesday, trending back towards normal (near 90) as we head into the weekend. Dry weather will persist through Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then sunny. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; a few storms (mainly south) then clearing. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and humid. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 73.

Mon: High: 98 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.