Local doctors, some parents fear lack of masking could pull children out of classroom

By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since the proposed order that would have included a mask mandate in effect for four weeks in Sedgwick County fell short of being passed by the county commission, local school districts’ protocols will stay in place. This means that for now, masks will continue to be optional in schools.

Local doctors and some parents fear a lack of masking could pull children out of the classroom and send them back home to learn, or worse, lead to widespread illness, especially among children younger than 12 who can’t get vaccinated yet.

“Unfortunately, we are stressed,” Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician Dr. Amy Seery said. “With children resuming school without masks, they are swapping these viruses and are going to quickly overwhelm our systems. I do not want to be forced into the position to transfer a child who needs to be admitted for a seizure to Colorado or further away because there is no capacity for them.”

The proposed Sedgwick County health order that fell short of passage Friday would have required students to wear masks in schools. Sheryl Rader is among those who think that masks should be mandatory.

“I think it’s very important to have the mask, even with the kids in school because I have grandkids and I think it’s important because if they have health issues, I think they need to have the mask on.”

Others think it should be a choice and say the past two weeks have been fine without requirements.

“It’s been going really well as far as I know. Most everyone in his class, most of the students still wear masks even though they aren’t mandatory,” Wichita parent Christina Georgas said.

Most parents and doctors agree, kids should be in school.

