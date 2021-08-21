Not as humid; a bit cooler for Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says lower humidity and cooler temperatures are on the way for much of the state Saturday. Although a few storms may develop in southern Kansas Saturday night, chances are slim for good rains over the weekend.

Morning lows Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It doesn’t look like there will be any storms throughout the day, but scattered showers and some storms will redevelop along the Oklahoma state line later in the night. Those storms will try to push northeast, but shouldn’t be severe.

The end of the weekend heats up. Sunday afternoon will see a return to sunshine with south winds picking up a bit. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a significant increase in humidity statewide.

Next week will be hot with gusty winds from the south. We should expect highs to be in the upper 90s to near 100 for several days in a row. Although a few storms may develop in northern Kansas Tuesday or Wednesday evenings, it doesn’t appear rain will be all that likely throughout the week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms; some with heavy rain. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; a few storms late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Sun: High: 94 Decreasing clouds. A bit breezy.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

