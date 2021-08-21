Officer-involved shooting in Chanute leaves one man seriously injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night around 8 p.m. in Chanute, Kansas.

The Chanute Police Department received a report of a suspicious person looking into vehicle windows near 4th St. and Evergreen Ave. in Chanute. An officer from the department responded to the call and located the man, later identified as 28-year-old Brandon Lee Schlichting.

The KBI said when the officer tried to make contact with Schlichting, he pulled a gun out and pointed it at the officer. Investigators say the officer fired one time, striking Schlichting in the head. The officer was not injured in the incident.

EMS responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures on Schlichting. He was then taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

The KBI is conducting an independent investigation into this shooting. No further information has been released at this time.

