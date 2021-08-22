Doctors react to Sedgwick County’s mask mandate vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors warn Wichita’s hospital system could soon break after Sedgwick County voted against a recommended mask mandate Friday.

“There are people that will come to the hospital and won’t be able to get a bed and will die without the care that they need. Because the hospitals are full of people, who should have been vaccinated or could have worn a mask and chose not to, that’s the situation we’re in right now. It’s only going to get worse if we go without a mask mandate,” said Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease specialist.

Despite warnings, Doctors worry some elected officials are not taking measures to mitigate the risk.

“One of the most frustrating things for me is, over the last 18 months, we’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way. We know what’s going to happen, we know how to slow it down,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Sarah Lopez.

“Now it’s a matter of how bad does it have to get until we can care enough to do.”

Commissioner Sarah Lopez and Commissioner Lacey Cruse voted to reinstate the mask mandate, citing concerns over cases and hospitalizations rising.

The majority of the commission voted against the mask mandate. The majority of the commission believed the county should focus on vaccines instead and cited some legal concerns over Senate Bill 40.

“COVID is not going away. It’s here to stay. It’s here to stay, and everyone has a right to make an educated decision. At the end of the day, I don’t think a mask order is going to solve this,” said Commissioner Jim Howell.

