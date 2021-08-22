Highs around 100 for the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that another heatwave is on the way into our final full week of August.

A few thunderstorms will be possible this evening and early tonight over parts of northwest and north central Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts.

Otherwise, most of the state will remain dry overnight. It will remain muggy with low temperatures in the low to mid 70s for most of the state.

Monday will be hot and dry with plenty of sunshine. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon. Highs will make it near 100 degrees.

An area of high pressure will take control through midweek, keeping highs around 100 through Thursday. Better rain chances will remain north in Nebraska.

Heat relief may not arrive until late next weekend when our next cold front moves into Kansas, bringing returning storm chances and cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 74

Tue: High: 100 Sunny; breezy and very hot.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny and very hot.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; chance of evening and overnight storms.

