Hot today, heat builds this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pleasant start to the morning across Kansas with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s, however Mother Nature is getting ready to pull the rug out from underneath our feet. Hot weather returns with 100 degree heat this week.

Hot and breezy today with the south wind gusting between 25-35 mph this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s statewide. A few late day storms near the Kansas/Nebraska state-line could be strong to severe before moving out of the state. A warm front is moving through the Plains bringing the gusty south winds, heat and more humidity that’s going to stick around through the upcoming week. Limited chances of rain through the next 7 days- with NW-Kansas the most likely area to see a passing shower or storm during the evening hours.

Highs Monday through Friday will reach the mid 90s to near 102, while the heat index will climb to dangerous levels (105-108) by mid-week. There is “some” potential a weather system and cold front will break down the upper-level ridge (causing the heat wave) by next weekend. If this happens, temperatures may scale back, with highs in the low 90s by Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 95

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, humid. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75

Tue: High: 99 Mostly sunny hot and breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny and breezy; chance of storms overnight.

