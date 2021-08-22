Advertisement

Kansas man dies after motorcycle collision on Saturday

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 69 in Bourbon County in southeast Kansas. Authorities said the 2002 Harley Davidson that Ira Parnell Toshavik was driving crossed into oncoming traffic while going around a right-hand curve and collided with another vehicle.

Toshavik of Gardner, Kansas, was thrown off the motorcycle because of the impact. Toshavik was taken to a hospital in Fort Scott, where he died. The 38-year-old Fort Scott woman who was driving the other vehicle reported minor injuries after the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at the scene of a shooting call at the Presto station in Augusta
Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Augusta
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Doctors react to Sedgwick County’s mask mandate vote
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Commission narrowly rejects mask mandate
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
As 48-year-old Nikki Chacon, of Garden City battles COVID-19, her family emphasizes the...
Garden City woman’s COVID-19 battle changes vaccine stance

Latest News

Doctors react to Sedgwick county decision to not mandate masks
Doctors react to Sedgwick County mask mandate vote
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Doctors react to Sedgwick County’s mask mandate vote
Car crash near Kellogg and Tyler
Crash near Kellogg and Tyler, 1 person in critical condition
The KBI continues to investigate an OIS in Chanute, KS
UPDATE: KBI: Chanute man dies after officer-involved shooting