Advertisement

Juvenile drowns after car crashes into pond in Butler County

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriffs Office has confirmed that one juvenile is dead after their vehicle crashed into a pond in Butler County.

On Saturday morning, two juveniles were driving when they crashed into a pond near NW 30th and NW River Valley Road.

One juvenile was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911. The other juvenile drowned in the accident and was located today by the City of Potwin Fire-Rescue.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at the scene of a shooting call at the Presto station in Augusta
Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Augusta
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Doctors react to Sedgwick County’s mask mandate vote
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Commission narrowly rejects mask mandate
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Car crash near Kellogg and Tyler
Crash near Kellogg and Tyler, 1 person in critical condition

Latest News

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools hosts multiple mobile vaccination clinics
generic
Kansas man dies after motorcycle collision on Saturday
Doctors react to Sedgwick county decision to not mandate masks
Doctors react to Sedgwick County mask mandate vote
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Doctors react to Sedgwick County’s mask mandate vote