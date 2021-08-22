Juvenile drowns after car crashes into pond in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriffs Office has confirmed that one juvenile is dead after their vehicle crashed into a pond in Butler County.

On Saturday morning, two juveniles were driving when they crashed into a pond near NW 30th and NW River Valley Road.

One juvenile was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911. The other juvenile drowned in the accident and was located today by the City of Potwin Fire-Rescue.

