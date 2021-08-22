Wichita Public Schools hosts multiple mobile vaccination clinics
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools (WPS) is partnering with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics for WPS staff, students, and the community.
From August 19 to August 27, Sedgwick County Health Department will be at different high schools across the county offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccines. Participants do not need an appointment for these clinics, and those 12 years old or older are welcome to get a vaccine.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and where to find a clinic, click here.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.