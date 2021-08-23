Advertisement

Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.

It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Doctors react to Sedgwick County’s mask mandate vote
generic
Kansas man dies after motorcycle collision on Saturday
Car crash near Kellogg and Tyler
Crash near Kellogg and Tyler, 1 person in critical condition
The KBI continues to investigate an OIS in Chanute, KS
UPDATE: KBI: Chanute man dies after officer-involved shooting
KWCH Car Crash generic
Juvenile drowns after car crashes into pond in Butler County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Deadly Tennessee flooding: Search for the missing continues amid devastation
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US-led Kabul airlift accelerates but still hampered by chaos
An SUV was driven to safety by young children in Houston after someone shot and killed their...
Father fatally shot behind wheel, leaving boys to steer SUV to safety in Houston