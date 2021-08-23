Advertisement

Evel Knievel Museum to repay incentive funds if it moves to Las Vegas

If the Evel Knievel Museum moves from Topeka to Las Vegas, the owner of the museum dedicated to...
If the Evel Knievel Museum moves from Topeka to Las Vegas, the owner of the museum dedicated to the daredevil has pledged to repay $117,000 it has received from the city since it opened in 2017.(Joseph Hennessy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - If the Evel Knievel Museum moves from Topeka to Las Vegas, the owner of the museum dedicated to the daredevil has pledged to repay $117,000 it has received from the city since it opened in 2017.

Monday museum owner Mike Patterson told 13 News this in an email: “I will find a way to repay it if the museum leaves. The money we were paid did not come from Topeka taxpayers but rather tourists through the Transient Guest Tax from hotel stays,” he wrote. “The contract with the City does not require us to pay it back, but I think it is the right thing to do it if it leaves.” He concluded that there are no new updates regarding the status of the museum.

It was reported earlier this month that the museum dedicated to the career of Robert Craig Knievel, who became known for his death-defying stunts and tricks on motorbikes, may move to the Las Vegas Arts District.

Patterson told city officials in a meeting last week he believes it is appropriate to repay the city even though it might not be required in the incentive contract the museum signed.

The museum is located at the Historic Harley-Davidson dealership at 2047 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

