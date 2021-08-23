Heat wave lasts all week long

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our warm and muggy morning will soon transition into a hot and humid afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 70s will soar to near 100 degrees this afternoon and when factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100-15 degrees.

A strong breeze from the south will occasionally gust over 30 mph and offer some relief from the heat. However, outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon.

The remainder of the week looks unseasonably hot with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Rising humidity will only make matters worse as feels like temperatures climb to 105-110 degrees.

When will the heat wave come to an end? It looks like we can expect our next cold front to arrive early next week with showers, storms, and cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 99.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Wed: Low: 75. High: 101. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: Low: 74. High: 99. Sunny and hot.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 97. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 95. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 96. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

