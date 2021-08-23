Hot weather continues Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the late summer heatwave will continue through the rest of the workweek.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start out in the low to mid 70s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will make it around 100 degrees with plenty of sunshine. South winds will be breezy during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be hot again with highs around 100 degrees. Isolated storms may develop during the evening hours over parts of western Kansas. The risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Otherwise, dry weather is expected for most of the week as temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to around 100 through Friday.

Relief may not arrive until late in the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves into Kansas, bringing returning chances for storms and highs back around 90 early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 76.

Wed: High: 100 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 75 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 74 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 71 AM storms, then mostly cloudy. Cooler.

