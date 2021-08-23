Kansas Honor Flights return to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - Kansas Honor Flights are returning this year after a one-year suspension due to COVID-19.

There will be 10 flights beginning Wednesday, August 25.

On the first flight will be two World War II veterans, eight Korean War veterans and 22 Vietnam War veterans. The veterans will fly Southwest Airlines to Washington, D.C., where they will visit the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Marine Corps War Memorial, the United States Navy Memorial, the United States Air Force Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Additionally, the group will tour the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

All but two of the welcome home celebrations will be in the baggage claim area of the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport terminal, 2277 Eisenhower Airport Pkwy. Free parking will be available in the short-term lot. Facemasks are required. The other two celebrations will be in the ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2098 S. Airport Rd. The ballroom is located on the north side of the hotel. Parking is available on the north and west sides.

The schedule for the welcome home celebrations are as follows:

Friday, August 27 Arrives at 1:20 p.m.

Friday, September 3 Arrives at 1:20 p.m.

Friday, September 10 Arrives at 12:50 p.m.

Friday, September 17 Arrives at 12:50 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28 Arrives at 2 p.m., Celebration at the DoubleTree

Friday, October 8 Arrives at 1:25 p.m.

Friday, October 15 Arrives at 1:25 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19 Arrives at 2 p.m., Celebration at the DoubleTree

Friday, October 29 Arrives at 1:25 p.m.

Friday, November 5 Arrives at 1:25 p.m.

