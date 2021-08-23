Advertisement

New Wichita supermarket hopes to fill long-standing food desert

By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new supermarket near Broadway and Harry opened Wednesday with hopes to fill a long-standing food desert.

El Mercado Fresco, based out of Missouri, offers fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat that’s hard to reach for many who live nearby. Some have had to travel miles away to buy fresh groceries.

The store occupies the former Save-A-Lot building, which closed two years ago.

“There’s a lot more variety now.” Kimberly Correa, a cashier at the store, said.

Correa says the community has been extremely grateful to have easy access to fresh foods again.

“People that have come in are already like ‘we love this store!” She said

She says they also carry unique items that people haven’t been able to find nearby

“Some people come in they’re like ‘this is what I was looking for and can’t find at other places.’” Correa said. “They very pleased with what we have here.”

The store is also looking to hire more employees. If you’re interested in applying, you can call (316) 796-5059.

