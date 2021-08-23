Advertisement

Police: Roommate in western Kansas accidentally shot, killed

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (AP) — Police in western Kansas say a man is dead after he was accidentally shot over the weekend by a roommate.

Police say the shooting happened late Friday night in Hays, when first responders were called to home for a shooting.

Arriving Hays police officers and Ellis County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was rushed to a Hays hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say one of the man’s roommates was trying to repair a gun when it unexpectedly fired, shooting the victim in the head. Investigators have ruled the shooting accidental.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

