Police: Roommate in western Kansas accidentally shot, killed

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — Police in western Kansas say a man is dead after he was accidentally shot over the weekend by a roommate.

Police say the shooting happened late Friday night in Hays, when first responders were called to home for a shooting.

Arriving Hays police officers and Ellis County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was rushed to a Hays hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say one of the man’s roommates was trying to repair a gun when it unexpectedly fired, shooting the victim in the head. Investigators have ruled the shooting accidental.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

