Salina Police investigating shooting Monday morning

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of East Iron Monday morning.

Police said to avoid the area and use an alternate route as Iron Street is closed between Third and Oakdale.

Police said alternate routes to Oakdale Elementary School would be using Ash or Sypsum to Kansas or Penn.

More information will be released once it’s available.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.