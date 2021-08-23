Week of August 23: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Production Planner | Sunshine Metals, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11607426 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: 3rd Shift Saw Operator

TUESDAY: Supervisor, Disaster Services | American Red Cross | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11585225 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Phlebotomist, Account Representative, Manufacturing Technician, Business Operations Coordinator, Collections Technician

WEDNESDAY: Budget & Administrative Specialist-Remote | SnapIT Solutions | Remote | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11607410

THURSDAY: Underground Utilities Loader Operator | Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11550189 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple construction related jobs including Crane Operator, Foreman, Project Manager, Mobile Heavy Equipment Service Technician, Form/Rough Carpenter, Concrete Finisher

FRIDAY: Refrigeration Mechanic | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11599328 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple manufacturing related jobs including Purchasing Manager, Production Workers, Inventory Specialist, Control Systems Technician, Shipping Trainer

The Workforce Center is hosting a virtual Get Hired Job Fair on Thursday, August 26, from 2pm-6pm. To register, click here.

