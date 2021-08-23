Wichita doctors hope unvaccinated will now get the shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the FDA giving full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some local doctors hope the unvaccinated will now get the shot.

“I always tell my patients, ‘I’m not going to recommend something to you, if I wouldn’t do it myself,’” said Dr. Julie Elder, chief medical officer for GraceMed Health Clinic. “I trust it. I recommend it to my family, to my friends. And, like I said, I’ve done it. I’m here today.”

She hopes the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine will convince people who are vaccine hesitant to inoculate.

“I’m hopeful that it will give people just a boost of confidence to come on in and get vaccinated. I think for a lot of people, they trust the FDA,” said Dr. Elder.

Another local doctor remains as hopeful as Elder.

Dr. Maurice Duggins, who has been with Ascension Via Christi Family Medicine for nearly 20 years, has been educating people about the vaccine through Tabernacle Bible Church.

“Now that we no longer have it just under emergency use, I think it really should give more people reassurance that we have done our due diligence, as scientists, as physicians,” said Dr. Duggins.

As of today, GraceMed has tested 9,416 patients for COVID-19. They have given 15,816 adult vaccines and 171 adolescent/teen vaccines.

