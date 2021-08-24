Advertisement

2 hurt in domestic situation Tuesday morning

Two people were hurt in a shooting in south Wichita Tuesday morning.
Two people were hurt in a shooting in south Wichita Tuesday morning.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in south Wichita Tuesday morning.

Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Mills. Police said this was a domestic situation involving a man and a woman.

Other people were in the home at the time of the shooting and are being interviewed. Police also said they are still investigating what lead up to the shooting.

One person had minor injuries from gunshots.

