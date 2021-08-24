Aid application deadline approaching for Kansans recovering from May flooding

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents and businesses in Kansas counties with property damage from May 15 and 16 flooding have until Friday, Aug. 27 to apply for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration. A news release from the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department said the deadline to apply for economic injury is March 28, 2022.

On June 25, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly requested SBA loan assistance for residents and businesses in Ellis, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks, Russell and Smith counties.

Applications can be submitted through the SBA Virtual Business Recovery Center and Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Applicants can reach out to FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or call, 659-2955. The adjutant general said applicants can also apply online, receive additional information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

“Customer service representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each person complete their electronic loan application,” the adjutant general explained. “Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.”

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, “small businesses engaged in aquaculture” and most private nonprofit organizations, the adjutant general’s department said SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet capital needs the disaster caused.

“Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage,” the adjutant general explained. “The deadline for EIDL applications is April 22, 2022.”

For homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, disaster loans up to $200,000 are available. The adjutant general’s department said homeowners and renters can get up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

