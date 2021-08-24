Advertisement

Aug. 24 Ag Update

By Brityne Rucker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FDA is warning Americans to stop using a drug for livestock to treat or prevent COVID-19. The drug ivermectin is supposed to treat parasitic worms in animals, such as horses and cows, but a spike at poison control centers shows people are dangerously taking it for covid. The agency took to Twitter over the weekend to warn those misusing the medication to ‘stop it.’

It may cost more this year to do your holiday shopping. It is due to the ongoing shipping crisis, which started during the pandemic. It has caused a shortage of products. The latest issue is a China terminal being shut down due to positive covid-19 cases, causing delays for other shipping lines. Additionally, there is also a truck driver shortage happening in the U.S. As a result, air terminals are receiving excessive freight. U.S. airports like Chicago, have delays up to two weeks to collect that cargo.

A group is working to get beef into babies’ diets. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has been working with the American Academy of Pediatrics to promote beef at an early age. Shalene McNeill, a registered dietician, says beef provides valuable nutrients and protein for developing babies. Although she adds, one of the biggest questions they are faced with is how to feed beef to babies.

