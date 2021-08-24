Advertisement

B-29 Superfortress ‘Doc’ returns to Wichita after weeks away with engine trouble

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “Doc” returned to Wichita Tuesday, Aug. 24 after being docked for several weeks in Michigan with engine trouble. Doc, one of only two B-29s flying today was back in the air after spending seven weeks in a hangar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. That’s where the plane’s crew discovered engine trouble while traveling to a show.

Doc’s crew was able to get a spare engine that made it from Wichita to Michigan where maintenance crews got the Superfortress ready to take off again.

“The team did a magnificent job on the road. It was very challenging, finding a place to store the aircraft, finding a place to shelter it,” Doc’s Friends General Manager and Executive Director Josh Wells said.

The entire maintenance staff that worked on doc is a volunteer group. One-hundred percent of revenue Doc makes touring across the U.S. goes back into the aircraft, keeping it flying. Doc will go back on tour in a few weeks.

