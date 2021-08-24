Despite devastation from flooding, Natoma won’t qualify for FEMA funding

NATOMA, Kan. (KWCH) - In May, floodwaters devastated the town of Natoma. To make matters worse, the town learned this week that it won’t qualify for FEMA funding. Eyewitness News visited the community Tuesday, Aug. 24 and visited a business that is still struggling.

Masters Oil Co. Owner Milan Masters said the flood changed everything for his business.

“We had a lot of people help us, but as of today, I still find things that...We haven’t gotten cleaned up,” he said.

Milan’s daughter, Fonna, has been a manager at Masters Oil for more than 20 years. She said the past three months have been stressful.

“Well, you don’t have the sales because you don’t have anything to sell cause you can’t store hardly,” she said.

May was the second time flooding has caused damage to Masters Oil. Flooding in 1993 was even worse. The May flooding fell short of meeting the $4.4 million-in-damage threshold. Because of this, the news hit Natoma that the town would not receive FEMA funding. That news hit hard.

“I don’t know how you, how you put a word on that,” Milan Masters said of his community not getting the federal assistance. “It definitely was tough.”

There is some hope. Businesses in eight counties in north central Kansas still have until Friday, Aug. 27 to apply for SBA Loan Assistance. A Natoma Community Fund has also been available to help with some repair costs and recently received a $12,000 boosst from energy company, ITC Great Plains.

If you’d like to help the town of Natoma with its recovery, you can donate to the community fund through Southwind Bank in Natoma or by calling 785-885-4234.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.