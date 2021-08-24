The heat wave just rolls, but with a few changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says dangerous heat continues through midweek as high temperatures will once again be near 100 degrees. There will be chances for scattered storms across western Kansas, but they should remain isolated and likely dissipated once the sun goes down for the day.

Early Wednesday, skies will be clear. Lows will be in the 70s before quickly warming to near 100 by the afternoon. Gusty winds will remain out of the south.

Look for more hot weather Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100.

Gradually, the heat backs off a bit for the end of the week. However, much of the state will still be well into the 90s even into the weekend. The next cold front to reach Kansas will be Sunday with scattered storms and a chance to catch some relief from the heat by the end of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Still hot. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Thu: High: 99 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 74 Sunny.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 73 Increasing clouds; late day storms.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 69 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

