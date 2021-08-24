Advertisement

Higher heat and humidity Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our warm and muggy morning will soon transition into a hot and...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our warm and muggy morning will soon transition into a hot and humid afternoon.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our warm and muggy morning will soon transition into a hot and humid afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 70s will soar to around 100 degrees this afternoon and when factor in the humidity, it will feel like 103-106 degrees.

A strong breeze from the south today will occasionally gust over 30 mph and offer some relief from the heat. However, a Heat Advisory is in effect today and outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon.

The remainder of the week looks unseasonably hot with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Rising humidity will only make matters worse as feels like temperatures climb to 105-110 degrees.

When will the heat wave come to an end? It looks like we can expect our next cold front to arrive Sunday into Monday with showers, storms, and cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 102.

Thu: Low: 75. High: 100. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 97. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 95. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 96. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 88. Cooler with a chance of storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New grocery store in Wichita
New Wichita supermarket hopes to fill long-standing food desert
A milk truck went off the side of eastbound K-96 ramp to Kellogg Monday morning.
Milk truck flips off of K-96 ramp Monday morning
police lights
Police: Roommate in western Kansas accidentally shot, killed
Maize High School in Maize, Kansas
Maize Public Schools eliminates daily COVID testing after high-risk contacts top 200
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves masks starting next week

Latest News

Heat advisory Tuesday.
Hot weather continues Tuesday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our warm and muggy morning will soon transition into a hot and...
Heat wave lasts all week long
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Highs around 100 for the next few days
Heat builds- dry and windy
Hot today, heat builds this week