Higher heat and humidity Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our warm and muggy morning will soon transition into a hot and humid afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 70s will soar to around 100 degrees this afternoon and when factor in the humidity, it will feel like 103-106 degrees.

A strong breeze from the south today will occasionally gust over 30 mph and offer some relief from the heat. However, a Heat Advisory is in effect today and outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon.

The remainder of the week looks unseasonably hot with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Rising humidity will only make matters worse as feels like temperatures climb to 105-110 degrees.

When will the heat wave come to an end? It looks like we can expect our next cold front to arrive Sunday into Monday with showers, storms, and cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 102.

Thu: Low: 75. High: 100. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 97. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 95. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 96. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 88. Cooler with a chance of storms.

