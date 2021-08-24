Advertisement

Kansas can enforce COVID-inspired limits on officials’ power

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — People who oppose mask requirements or restrictions on public gatherings imposed by Kansas counties can challenge them in court and obtain a ruling within 10 days.

That’s the result of a decision Tuesday by the state Supreme Court. The court said the state, for now, can enforce a COVID-19-inspired law enacted in March by the Republican-controlled Legislature to restrict the power of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and county officials in emergencies.

A judge in Johnson County declared last month that the law violated the state constitution, but GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt appealed. The Supreme Court is blocking the county judge’s order while it considers the appeal.

