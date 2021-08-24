Advertisement

Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games

Select K-State fans have a chance to check out the soon-to-be-opened Shamrock Zone this week.
Select K-State fans have a chance to check out the soon-to-be-opened Shamrock Zone this week.(Kansas State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State football fans will not be able to buy beer or wine at concession stands throughout Bill Snyder Stadium during the upcoming football season.

A year after expanding access to beer and alcohol, the university said this week that it is returning to a previous policy that limited alcohol sales to specific areas such as club seating and beer gardens, The Kansas City Star reported.

Athletic Director Gene Taylor said the change comes after 60% of fans who answered a survey said they preferred limited beer sales and a combined exit/re-entry over beer sales at every concession stand and no re-entry.

The university will add a third beer garden this season where fans will be able to drink and watch the game on TV.

The Wildcats first home game is Sept. 11 against Southern Illinois.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A milk truck went off the side of eastbound K-96 ramp to Kellogg Monday morning.
Milk truck flips off of K-96 ramp Monday morning
New grocery store in Wichita
New Wichita supermarket hopes to fill long-standing food desert
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves masks starting next week
Maize High School in Maize, Kansas
Maize Public Schools eliminates daily COVID testing after high-risk contacts top 200
police lights
Police: Roommate in western Kansas accidentally shot, killed

Latest News

Eric Wedge
Eric Wedge inks contract extension
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears...
Barry Sanders tests positive for COVID-19
WSU signs Isaac Abidde
Brown fills final roster spot for Shockers
United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the...
Salina native Adrianna Franch traded to KC NWSL