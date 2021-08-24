McFarlane leaves WSU for ‘personal reasons’
WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Sophomore Matt McFarlane has decided to leave the Wichita State men’s basketball program, citing personal reasons.
The 6-foot-9 center signed with the Shockers last spring after two seasons at Colby Community College.
Head coach Isaac Brown said:
“I want to thank Matt for his contributions to our program during his time here. I respect and support his decision to step aside and focus on his family and wish him all the best in the future.”