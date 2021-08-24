Advertisement

McFarlane leaves WSU for ‘personal reasons’

Wichita State University (WSU) generic
Wichita State University (WSU) generic(KWCH)
By WSU Athletics
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Sophomore Matt McFarlane has decided to leave the Wichita State men’s basketball program, citing personal reasons.

The 6-foot-9 center signed with the Shockers last spring after two seasons at Colby Community College.

Head coach Isaac Brown said:

“I want to thank Matt for his contributions to our program during his time here. I respect and support his decision to step aside and focus on his family and wish him all the best in the future.”

