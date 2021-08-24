Advertisement

Vaccines are less effective against delta variant, CDC study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine dropped from 91% to 66% once the highly contagious delta variant accounted for most of the circulating coronavirus cases, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Tuesday.

Although the vaccines are less protective against the delta variant, they still cut your risk by two-thirds.

The study is in line with others from the United States and around the world that show the delta variant causes mostly minor infections in fully vaccinated people.

The CDC results show, if you’re vaccinated, you’re less likely to get infected and far less likely to get severely ill if you do contract the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A milk truck went off the side of eastbound K-96 ramp to Kellogg Monday morning.
Milk truck flips off of K-96 ramp Monday morning
New grocery store in Wichita
New Wichita supermarket hopes to fill long-standing food desert
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves masks starting next week
Maize High School in Maize, Kansas
Maize Public Schools eliminates daily COVID testing after high-risk contacts top 200
police lights
Police: Roommate in western Kansas accidentally shot, killed

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
Select K-State fans have a chance to check out the soon-to-be-opened Shamrock Zone this week.
Kansas State will limit beer sales during football games
Three antibody products are available under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug...
Fauci urges hospitals to use more antibody treatments
Afghans find refuge on-base in America