Volunteers complete renovations at Fresh Air Baby Camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A decade-long project in Wichita is now complete. Restoration of the Historic Fresh Air Baby Camp, located at 10th and Emporia, has wrapped up.

Since 2011, a group of volunteers has been working on rehabbing the site.

It was originally built in 1920 as a summer hospital unit for frail infants. In 1926, the lease was given to the Girl Scouts. They used the building until 2001 leaving it vacant and out of date for several years until the volunteers stepped in.

“It’s very bittersweet for our group to give it away in essence or to stop working on it, but at the same time, we are tired of working on it because we’ve spent every Saturday for the past several years here. it’s a relief and a happy occasion to let the public use it,” said Barbara Hammond, a volunteer with the Friends of Historic Fresh Air Baby Camp.

Starting in September, the building will be used by the Wichita Park and Rec Department. It will be a rental venue for private parties or group meetings.

