Wichita police, Mel Hambelton announce event to help crack down on illegal racing

The public will have the opportunity to race against Wichita police officers
Kansas International Dragway
Kansas International Dragway
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is teaming up with Mel Hambelton Ford Racing in hopes of cracking down on illegal racing.

A two-day event will take place this weekend at the Kansas International Dragway, providing those who like to race the opportunity to do it legally and safely.

Wichita police said there have been 28 traffic fatalities so far this year. Eight have been related to speeding, and two were directly related to illegal racing.

“We understand the need for speed. We understand that our community is interested in this, but we are also interested in doing it in a safe way. And providing an outlet for our community,” said WPD public information officer, Officer Paul Cruz.

This weekend’s event is being modeled after the Colorado Highway Patrol’s Take It to the Track program which in its 18th year, “encourages drivers of all ages to practice responsible speed by taking their vehicles to the track rather than engaging in street racing.”

It will also give those who like to race the opportunity to go up against at least three Wichita police officers.

“We saw a great opportunity for young people and police officers to interact in a fun way right here in our community,” said Lisa Hambelton.

“As much as the street racing is an issue, we want to bring this community back together where the street racers are at the track and doing it in a safe environment,” said Phil Nightingale, with Mel Hambelton Ford Racing.

The local event will begin Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Kansas International Dragway, 7800 W. 61st S. in Maize. Admission is free for all law enforcement on Friday.

