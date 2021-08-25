2 more days of dangerous heat and humidity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says, ‘here we go again.’ A warm and muggy morning in the middle to upper 70s will eventually heat up into the lower 100s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Like the past few days, a strong and gusty breeze from the south will offer some relief from the heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today and outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon. If you must be outside between 2 pm and 6 pm, please stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

We should see triple-digits again Thursday before limited cooling takes place on Friday. However, highs in the upper 90s are well above normal and the humidity will make Friday feel like 100 degrees or higher.

A cold front is coming to Kansas on Sunday. Showers and storms are a safe bet along the front, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening, followed by much cooler temperatures in the 80s on Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; near-record heat. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 103.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 99. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 95. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 73. High: 92. Increasing clouds; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 88. Cooler with a sun/cloud mix.

Tue: Low 68. High: 90. Mostly sunny skies.

