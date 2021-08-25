Advertisement

8 months later, Kansas woman still struggling with effects of COVID-19 infection

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While hospitals in Kansas are facing challenges with a surge in COVID-19 patients dealing with the immediate impact of the virus, we’re hearing the story of a survivor who’s still struggling with the effects of her own infection, eight months later.

Eight months after her diagnosis, Gloria Tah is still dealing with the side effects of COVID-19.

“I can sleep for 16 hours and that’s not normal. The doctor says, ‘that is because your heart is beating slow,’” Tah said.

After recovering from the virus in March, she said she began noticing another symptom, an irregular heartbeat she had never before experienced.

“I’m so exhausted, sometimes it’s like a fight to get out of bed,” Tah said. “...It’s like you’re in bed, like say I was sick and in the hospital. It’s that kind of feeling. It’s hard to get up.”

She said her cardiologist diagnosed her with premature ventricular contractions, or PVC, a condition that causes extra heart beats that disrupt the heart’s rhythm, which slows her heart beat. Tah said her doctor believes it was caused by COVID-19.

“Right now, I work four hours a day and I work the rest from home, doctor’s orders, because sometimes I’m just completely exhausted that I can sleep up to 16 hours. That is scary to not know when I am going to be worn out.”

With so much unknown about the effects of COVID-19, Tah said she just wants answers.

Research from Johns Hopkins University shows that there is still a lot to learn about the lasting effects of COVID-19 on the heart. Some patients are left with signs of heart damage that calls for continued monitoring.

