Building You: COMCARE hiring case managers, clinicians

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County community mental health center is hiring for numerous case manager and clinician jobs.

COMCARE of Sedgwick County continues to have more than 200 unfilled positions.

“We have never had all positions filled and thus are working to fill 30 to 50 of them to stabilize our staffing,” said Joan Tammany, executive director for COMCARE.

Current staff members want more teammates to join them.

“My favorite part about working here is you get to work with a bunch of bleeding hearts. You just get work with some really empathetic and supportive folks, and that’s probably the common bond. Everyone here is passionate about serving their community and helping others,” said Lindsey Larson, therapist at COMCARE.

“Someone who has compassion for the mental health and overall wellbeing of our community members, and someone who is flexible and willing to meet with our community members where they’re at,” said Regina Hafner, social workers at COMCARE.

To find open positions with Sedgwick County, click here.

