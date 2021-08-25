Advertisement

COVID-19 case numbers, school clusters increase in KDHE report

A student listens to the teacher's instructions on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23,...
A student listens to the teacher's instructions on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 cases continue rising in Kansas, and the state’s weekly cluster report reflects the trend in K-thru-12 schools.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s update Wednesday shows 3,478 new cases since Monday, with 37 deaths reported and 101 new hospitalizations.

Their weekly cluster update shows 151 active clusters in Kansas this week, up three from a week ago. The highest number of active clusters are located - 58 - are in long-term care facilities, accounting for 520 cases.

KDHE also shows seven clusters in schools this week, with 39 cases. Last week, the state has three active clusters in schools, with 31 cases. The report does not identify any of the schools, because KDHE says they do not qualify as exposure locations. Those are clusters with 14 or more cases in the prior 14 days.

Among exposure locations listed in this week’s report is the Bethel College football team. The school in North Newton reported 14 cases among those associated with the team. Also on the exposure location list: KNI and Brighton Place West in Topeka; Dymax, Inc. in Wamego; and the Dodge City Days event, which took place July 31 to Aug. 8, with seven cases linked to it.

