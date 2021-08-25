COVID-19 surge continues straining area hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Regional hospitals continue to be stretched thin as COVID-19 patients flood ICUs.

“There has been times where we haven’t been able to accept all patients because of the amount of patients we have in the hospital. That tends to be spotty,” said Ascension Via Christi Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Sam Antonios. “We are able to accept some, but there could be periods of time where we are unable to do so because of how many patients are waiting in our own emergency rooms in Sedgwick County.”

Wichita’s hospitals serve the entire region, but at times, are beginning to turn away some transfer patients from smaller facilities. The harsh reality is that ICU beds are not always available.

“I think it’s really important that our community knows where our hospitals are, and right now, hospitals are in a critical spot,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Sarah Lopez said. “They are in worse shape today than they were at the height of the pandemic last year. It’s really important that people that people understand that. We are having waits in our ERs, we don’t have the staff we once did.”

Now that the state’s largest hospitals are stretched thin, smaller hospitals across Kansas are struggling even more to find patients a bed at a larger hospital. We’re finding that it’s not just COVID patients that are being turned away. At times, even some patients without COVID are waiting for an ICU bed to become available.

“As you can see, we’re in the summer, which is usually a low infectious disease type of season,” Dr. Antonios said. “That’s not the case this year. There are 90 patients in the hospital with COVID, that’s 90 beds that are usually not occupied.”

Health officials are concerned that the hospital system could break if we continue on the same trajectory, especially as we head into flu season. Doctors say one way to help out the entire health system right now is to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.