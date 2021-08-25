Doctor with KDHE discusses state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Health officials say COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon, but with the recent full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, vaccinations are on the rise. Doctors say the shots and wearing masks are the best ways to limit the spread of COVID.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Eyewitness News anchor and Right Now host Michael Schwanke sat down with Dr. Joan Duwve with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to discuss how the state is handling the virus and efforts with encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Michael Schwanke: We want to start with the vaccine full approval for Pfizer. Does that change anything, especially when it comes to marketing strategy to get more people to take the vaccine?

Dr. Duwve: I thank that it’s not going to change our marketing strategy much. Of course, we’ll be telling people about the full approval. We know we have safe and effective vaccines and we have had safe and effective vaccines, three of them, in fact, since earlier this year. What his may change is people who were waiting for this FDA approval. It may change their willingness to go out and actually find a pharmacy or a local vaccine provider and start getting their vaccine.

Michael Schwanke: We do have immunocompromised people getting that booster shot. Are you seeing the same thing on the statewide level?

Dr. Duwve: Yes, we are seeing people who are interested in getting that third dose. I want to distinguish the difference between a third shot and a booster. A booster is what your or I will get in mid-September. The FDA authorizes that. This additional dose is because people who are immunocompromised with certain conditions may not have responded fully to the original two doses, so this is an extra does for them to make sure that they are covered.

Michael Schwanke: What is your biggest challenge from your position yet on convincing people to get the vaccine? Is it still misinformation on social media?

Dr. Duwve: There is a lot of misinformation out there. IT’s on social media, it’s circulating in communities. We hear it on the airwaves. I do think that sometimes you get an idea in your head because you’ve heard it from a friend or someone that you trust. It’s really hard to let go of that, so I do think that combating misinformation has been a challenge for us.

Michael Schwanke: Let’s look ahead to the future now that school has just started and schools around the state seem to be struggling with not only students testing positive for COVID, but this nightmare of contact tracing and quarantining all of these students. Where do you see us here in a couple of weeks?

Dr. Duwve: It’s something that really does concern me as kids head back to school. The younger kids have not had an opportunity to get vaccinated. There isn’t a vaccine that’s been authorized for use in children under the age of 12. We know our vaccination rates are still low, even for those kids that have access to a vaccine. I am worried that we’re going to see a repeat of the same situation that, over and over again, district to district, “he’s not vaccinated,” people not wearing masks. We’re going to have disruptions, I’m afraid with in-person learning. And we were really hoping to avoid that. If I could get one point across, get vaccinated now if you’re able, and wear a mask, whether you’re vaccinated or not. As you send your kids back to school or if you’re a child or adolescent, put that mask on and keep yourself safe.

