Doctors offer recommendation on timing for flu shot, COVID vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With flu season on the horizon, some local doctors and pharmacies recommend going ahead and getting your flu shot. As the pandemic continues, there comes a question: Can you get your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, or do you have to wait?

Doctors say you can get your flu and COVID-19 vaccine within the same trip if you’d like. Pharmacists who spoke with Eyewitness News just recommend getting the shots in different arms.

Some local doctors cite the early arrival of flu season in their recommendation to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines. The objective is to help curb the rise in hospital stays. Usually, people begin to get flu shots in October. This year, health experts recommend getting them as soon as possible.

“I think we need to, as a community, prepare for any viruses that may come our way. Whether that’s COVID or the influenza virus,” said Ascension Via Christi pharmacist, Jennifer Walling.

Dillons Pharmacy Merchandiser Robert Tomasu said, “it’s going to be really important for customers to protect themselves from both (the flu and COVID-19).”

“It’s gonna be just as important to get a flu shot as any other year in the past,” he said.

Tomasu said all of the Dillons pharmacies “are stocked and ready to go for the flu vaccine.”

“It’s still maybe just a bit early but we’re more than encouraging people to go ahead and get their flu shot now,” he said.

Tomasu said Dillons doesn’t require appointments for flu shots or the COVID vaccine. The pharmacies do accept walk-in appointments.

