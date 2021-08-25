Dodge City Police looking for pharmacy break-in suspect

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Police are looking for a man they believe broke into Gibson’s Pharmacy Tuesday.

Police said the man broke in by breaking a drive-thru window just after midnight. Video surveillance shows an unknown Black man enter the pharmacy.

Police said the man took a large amount of different controlled substances. The man left in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and possibly had help with a getaway driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 620-227-4646, the DCPD at 620-225-8126, make an anonymous tip to our TIP411 service, or to message the department on social media.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.