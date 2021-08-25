Advertisement

Dodge City Police looking for pharmacy break-in suspect

Dodge City Police are looking for a man they believe broke into Gibson’s Pharmacy Tuesday.
Dodge City Police are looking for a man they believe broke into Gibson’s Pharmacy Tuesday.(Courtesy of Dodge City Police)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Police are looking for a man they believe broke into Gibson’s Pharmacy Tuesday.

Police said the man broke in by breaking a drive-thru window just after midnight. Video surveillance shows an unknown Black man enter the pharmacy.

Police said the man took a large amount of different controlled substances. The man left in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and possibly had help with a getaway driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 620-227-4646, the DCPD at 620-225-8126, make an anonymous tip to our TIP411 service, or to message the department on social media.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita State University and NBA basketball player Ron Baker is set to begin his new...
Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi
A woman died from her injuries in an Aug. 24 crash at 79th South and Hillside, near Derby
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office identify woman killed in crash near Derby
Two people were hurt in a shooting in south Wichita Tuesday morning.
2 hurt in domestic situation Tuesday morning
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Kansas can enforce COVID-inspired limits on officials’ power
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves masks starting next week

Latest News

Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in NE Kansas after collision with dump truck
The Golden Canyon area of Death Valley.
Kansas hiker dies within days in Death Valley National Park
Haven food program gets locally sourced beef on schoolchildrens’ plates
Haven food program gets locally sourced beef on schoolchildrens’ plates
Haven food program gets locally sourced beef on schoolchildrens’ plates
Haven food program gets locally sourced beef on schoolchildrens’ plates