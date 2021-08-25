A few more hot days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue over the next few days before temperatures gradually trend cooler by late in the weekend.

Thursday morning will start out warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon highs will once again make it near 100 degrees for most of the state with breezy south winds.

Most of the state will be dry on Thursday with sunshine, but a few isolated storms could move into far northwest Kansas during the evening. The risk of severe weather is low with any storms that develop.

More hot weather is expected Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s with breezy winds again. A few isolated storms could develop during the evening from parts of southwest into north central Kansas.

A better chance for more widespread storms will arrive Sunday as a cold front moves into the state. Scattered storms will start in northern Kansas during the morning with activity developing over southern Kansas during the afternoon.

Behind the front, highs will fall into the upper 80s over northern Kansas Sunday with lower 90s over southern Kansas. Temperatures will remain closer to 90 into next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 99.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73

Fri: High: 97 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 73 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 72 Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 69 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 71 Becoming partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.