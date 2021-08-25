Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State University men’s basketball star Ron Baker is starting a new career in healthcare as a project manager in Ascension Via Christi’s Strategy and Business Development department.

Baker, a 2015 WSU graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, starts his new role Monday, Aug. 30. Baker steps into the healthcare field after spending the first few years of his post-WSU career playing professional basketball, including a brief NBA career with the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

In his new role, Ascension Via Christi said Baker “will focus on building programs and managing projects for the Via Christi Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network; Ascension Via Christi’s Orthopedics, Sports and Occupational Medicine; furthering physician relationships; and Ascension Via Christi’s sponsorship of Wichita State University Athletics.”

In exploring his next career following completion of his basketball career, Baker said he “was looking for a business opportunity where (he) could use (his) education and experience to make a positive impact on the community.”

“The answer that kept coming up was healthcare,” he said.

Ascension Via Christi said Baker has been a strong supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network, both as a donor and champion.

“I am eager to learn more about all the programs and services and ways I could lend my talents and energy to help them be even more successful going forward,” Baker said.

