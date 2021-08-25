Garden City residents, businesses targeted in power scam

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department issued a warning about a scam in which businesses and residents have received calls threatening to have their power disconnected.

Police said automated calls from numbers with a 6-2-0 area code indicate they are coming from the electric provider in Garden City and that the resident or business being targeted is set to have their power disconnected.

“This is not from the City of Garden City’s electric department,” police said. “If you should have any questions or concerns regarding your electric bill, please call Utility Billing at 620-276-1100.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.