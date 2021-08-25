Advertisement

Garden City residents, businesses targeted in power scam

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department issued a warning about a scam in which businesses and residents have received calls threatening to have their power disconnected.

Police said automated calls from numbers with a 6-2-0 area code indicate they are coming from the electric provider in Garden City and that the resident or business being targeted is set to have their power disconnected.

“This is not from the City of Garden City’s electric department,” police said. “If you should have any questions or concerns regarding your electric bill, please call Utility Billing at 620-276-1100.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita State University and NBA basketball player Ron Baker is set to begin his new...
Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi
A woman died from her injuries in an Aug. 24 crash at 79th South and Hillside, near Derby
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office identify woman killed in crash near Derby
Two people were hurt in a shooting in south Wichita Tuesday morning.
2 hurt in domestic situation Tuesday morning
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Kansas can enforce COVID-inspired limits on officials’ power

Latest News

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Doctors offer recommendation on timing for flu shot, COVID vaccine
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Kansas releases COVID-19 county ranking report
Central Standard Brewing was named one of the best craft breweries in the nation by...
Martha Stewart names Wichita brewing company one of the best in the U.S.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
KDHE: Medical certifier relied on symptoms in classifying early COVID-related death