Advertisement

Kansas hiker dies within days in Death Valley National Park

The Golden Canyon area of Death Valley.
The Golden Canyon area of Death Valley.(National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Death Valley National Park rangers are reminding visitors to limit stressful activities during summer heat after another hiker died along the same trail within days.

Authorities say 52-year-old Blake Chaplin of Leawood, Kansas, was found dead Aug. 21 along the Golden Canyon Trail. The temperature on Aug. 21 was 109 degrees, below the normal high of 115, but still requiring precautions.

On Aug. 18, 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback of San Francisco died of suspected heat stroke.

The park urges summer visitors to limit hiking to the relatively cooler morning hours, drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks and stay close to air conditioning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita State University and NBA basketball player Ron Baker is set to begin his new...
Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi
A woman died from her injuries in an Aug. 24 crash at 79th South and Hillside, near Derby
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office identify woman killed in crash near Derby
Two people were hurt in a shooting in south Wichita Tuesday morning.
2 hurt in domestic situation Tuesday morning
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Kansas can enforce COVID-inspired limits on officials’ power
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves masks starting next week

Latest News

Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in NE Kansas after collision with dump truck
Dodge City Police are looking for a man they believe broke into Gibson’s Pharmacy Tuesday.
Dodge City Police looking for pharmacy break-in suspect
Haven food program gets locally sourced beef on schoolchildrens’ plates
Haven food program gets locally sourced beef on schoolchildrens’ plates
Haven food program gets locally sourced beef on schoolchildrens’ plates
Haven food program gets locally sourced beef on schoolchildrens’ plates