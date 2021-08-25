Advertisement

Kansas releases COVID-19 county ranking report

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - You can now find out how your county ranks with others across the state of Kansas when it comes to the fight against COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the Kansas COVID County Ranking report on Wednesday. The agency said the report is designed to help county commissioners and local leaders “stop the spread of COVID-19 in their communities by tracking critical COVID-19 metrics including testing, case and vaccination rates.”

“I believe that data is a powerful tool we can use to guide our response to COVID-19,” said KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman. “I am hopeful this report empowers action in communities and encourages sharing and implementation of best practices across Local Health Departments. Local leaders and communities are working tirelessly to keep us safe; to help them, helps all of us.”

The state said the report is not a report card, but “it is meant to bring together the most critical COVID-19 metrics at a local level to help state, county, and local leaders work together to stop the spread of the dangerous COVID-19 delta variant and keep Kansans safe and keep the economy open.”

Three metrics are reported and ranked across each county:

  • Full series vaccination rate of eligible population (12+ year olds)
  • 7-day daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people
  • 7-day daily average number of COVID-19 tests administered per 100,000 people

Each county’s rankings are added together to generate a total score for the county. The total scores for counties are then ranked from 1-105.

  1. Brown
  2. Douglas
  3. Johnson
  4. Nemaha
  5. Mitchell
  6. Geary
  7. Morris
  8. Leavenworth
  9. Franklin
  10. Kingman

Sedgwick County comes in at No. 15 and Stevens County at 105.

The report will be refreshed three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It can be found on KDHE’s website at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. Data for the report is provided by the CDC and KDHE.

