Martha Stewart names Wichita brewing company one of the best in the U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Central Standard Brewing is receiving some special recognition from Martha Stewart.

The American businesswoman’s website listed the Douglas Design District brewery as one of the best in the nation.

Located at 156 Greenwood, the City of Wichita thanked marthastewart.com for choosing the “Wichita staple.”

“It’s a good thing,” said the city on Twitter.

