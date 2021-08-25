Advertisement

Martha Stewart names Wichita brewing company one of the best in the U.S.

Central Standard Brewing was named one of the best craft breweries in the nation by...
Central Standard Brewing was named one of the best craft breweries in the nation by MarthaStewart.com.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Central Standard Brewing is receiving some special recognition from Martha Stewart.

The American businesswoman’s website listed the Douglas Design District brewery as one of the best in the nation.

Located at 156 Greenwood, the City of Wichita thanked marthastewart.com for choosing the “Wichita staple.”

“It’s a good thing,” said the city on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wichita State University and NBA basketball player Ron Baker is set to begin his new...
Former Shocker hoops star Ron Baker to begin new career with Ascension Via Christi
A woman died from her injuries in an Aug. 24 crash at 79th South and Hillside, near Derby
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office identify woman killed in crash near Derby
Two people were hurt in a shooting in south Wichita Tuesday morning.
2 hurt in domestic situation Tuesday morning
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Kansas can enforce COVID-inspired limits on officials’ power

Latest News

Kansas International Dragway
Wichita police, Mel Hambelton announce event to help crack down on illegal racing
FEDD program delivers donated deer to hungry families in Cowley County.
Cowley County program donates venison to hungry families
Heartspring's CAREfest is going virtual
Heartspring’s CAREfest goes virtual
A Newton family is asking for the community’s help after a lightning strike burned down their...
GoFundMe started to help Newton family after lightning strike burns down home